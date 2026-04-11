Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, the hospital’s trust confirmed on Saturday, April 11.

According to officials, the 92-year-old singer was admitted on Saturday evening. Family sources indicated that she is undergoing treatment for exhaustion and a chest infection.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle requested privacy for the family. “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively,” the post read.

Bhosle is regarded as one of the most versatile voices in Indian cinema, with a career spanning several decades. She has recorded across a wide range of genres, including ghazals, classical compositions, pop, and cabaret-style numbers. Her collaborations with composer O. P. Nayyar produced popular tracks such as “Aao Huzoor Tumko”, while her association with R. D. Burman led to enduring hits like “Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko”.

Her repertoire includes songs that redefined playback singing in Hindi cinema, including “Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja” and “Yeh Mera Dil”, as well as classical renditions like “In Aankhon Ki Masti” and “Dil Cheez Kya Hai”. In later decades, Bhosle adapted to evolving musical trends, collaborating with composer A. R. Rahman on songs such as “Tanha Tanha” and “Rangeela Re”.

Her contributions have been recognised with several honours. She was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. She has also received two National Film Awards for her work in films including Umrao Jaan and Ijaazat.

Hospital authorities have not issued further details on her condition.