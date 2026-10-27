Veteran actor Walter Koenig, who rose to fame as Pavel Andreievich Chekov in the original Star Trek television series and its first seven feature films, has died aged 90.

Koenig died of natural causes at his home on Sunday, according to a statement from his representative.

Born and raised in Manhattan to Lithuanian immigrant parents, Koenig joined Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek at the start of its second season. He appeared in 36 of the 50 episodes aired during the 1967–68 and 1968–69 seasons, playing the Russian navigator Chekov.

He later reprised the role in seven Star Trek films released between 1979 and 1991, becoming a familiar face among generations of science fiction fans.

Despite his association with the franchise, Koenig was not initially a fan of the series. Speaking in a 2013 interview with the TV Academy Foundation, he recalled dismissing the show before joining its cast.

“I’d flip through the channels and I’d see Styrofoam rocks — they were so obviously Styrofoam — and I said, ‘This has got to be phony.’ I didn’t give it a chance,” he said.

Before landing the role of Chekov, Koenig appeared in several television productions. In 1963, he played a student who defected to the United States in an episode of the NBC drama Mr. Novak. It was the first time he portrayed a Russian character on screen.

The following year, he appeared in The Lieutenant, another series created by Roddenberry. He played a young sergeant aspiring to become an officer, whose ambitions were complicated by his mother's communist background.

Koenig's work in the Star Trek film series also earned him recognition from the science fiction community. He received nominations from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films for his performances in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986).

Beyond his professional career, Koenig's personal life was marked by significant loss. He married actress Judy Levitt in July 1965. Levitt appeared alongside him in three Star Trek films and also featured in the science fiction series Babylon 5. The couple remained married until her death in December 2022, aged 83.

Their son, Andrew Koenig, was an actor best known for playing Richard “Boner” Stabone in the ABC sitcom Growing Pains. He died by suicide in 2010, aged 41.