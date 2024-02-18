Opening at the NEXA Stage, India's first female rap group delivered a dynamic set - showcasing the vibrancy of diversity in music. This was followed by Tsumyoki & Goa Trap Culture, who made their festival debut. They really amped up the energy with their performance, bringing to Pune a slice of Goa, even breaking their guitar in the excitement of performing here at Vh1 SuperSonic. The Budx Spectrum Stage saw Kohra kill it with his rollercoaster of beats and drops. A special offering at the BudX Spectrum Stage creates waves as they provide a unique vantage point for attendees to enjoy the techno performances up close and personal. Anyone with a festival pass can now upgrade and get backstage access at the BudX Spectrum Stage only for INR 1499 daily!

Mary Ann started off at the Main Stage with a bang, setting the energy for Naezy the Baa, who truly brought the essence of rap culture to the Vh1 Supersonic stage on day 2, igniting a supernova of energy that had every fan raising the roof and enjoying his performance. But his Mere Gully Mein is what stole the show, gathering people throughout the festival to come together at the Main Stage. “Vh1 Supersonic mein Naved nahi, Naezy banke aaya hu” - we saw Naezy in all his form at the biggest music and life festival in India!

The popular reggae corner was dedicated to love, respect, and unity. No matter where you’re from, what your skin colour is, or what religion you follow, music unites all. Together in music we unite - that’s what the reggae stage was all about!

The festival gives attendees access to over 80 carefully selected fashion and lifestyle brands, at the Superflea by All You Can Street. Day 2 saw walk-ins and new attendees turn into customers. The experiential zones like a curated art showcase in collaboration with Gaysi Family brought a unique perspective and a burst of colour to the festival grounds, showcasing works that celebrate diversity, inclusion, and individuality. Their larger-than-life mural served as a powerful backdrop, enriching the festival atmosphere and sparking conversations.

Overall, a successful day for music, food, and culture lovers.