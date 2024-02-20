And… that’s a wrap! The 9th edition of one of India’s biggest multi-genre music and lifestyle festivals concludes its 3-day celebration of non-stop music, art, pop culture, and fashion with unforgettable memories. From iconic debuts to unreleased tracks, this year’s sonic journey was no less than a constant stage of euphoria for the audience.

Vibing with the beats of India, day 3 of the festival saw Major Lazer Soundsystem perform the concluding set, while the legendary DJ Ben Sims took over the Techno stage and set the stage afire, along with Gurbax, Sickflip and Friends, Yotto, Browncoat, Arjun Vagale amongst others igniting the crowd with their rhythms.

Returning to the Vh1 Supersonic Mainstage, Major Lazer Soundsystem planned a banger that stole the show! From surprising fans with their twists to popular numbers such as O Antava and Aika Daji Ba; to playing unreleased songs, especially for the Vh1 Supersonic crowd - it just left audiences craving for more! And the surprise set by Ritviz was a collab we didn’t know we needed (more of that, please!). Moved by the energy of the crowd, Major Lazer said, “India, you’re a beautiful country and this is the craziest crowd we have ever performed for. We love you so much!”.

Parallelly amping up the crowd was Ben Sims dropping beats at the BudX Spectrum stage like we’ve never heard before, proving why he is the legend that he is. Topping this up on the same stage, homegrown Techno legend Arjun Vagale took the stage followed by mad sets by Sickflip and Friends where the talented Shruti Hassan performed an electrifying number with the band at Nexa stage. Making their much-awaited debut, Hamdi at the Mainstage and Yotto along with Browncoat at the BudX Spectrum stage made the atmosphere LIT. Bringing rooted yet youthful twists to the popular Hindi songs, Gurbax + Special guests and Gandhar got the audience thumping their feet at the Nexa stage.

Through the three days of the festival, attendees also got a chance to experience unmatched sets from artists such as A$AP Ferg, King, Adam Beyer, The Midnight, The Yellow Diary, Naezy, Taba Chake among others, making it a weekend for the books!

However, it wasn’t the music alone; scrumptious food, engaging art, unmatchable fashion, the merchandise, the sense of community, and the energy that people brought to the festival are what made the 9th edition a success!