Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most popular couples in B-town. They frequently post pictures of their PDA on social media and get support from their fans and followers.

To commemorate the actress's birthday, they took a trip. To wish his "love" a "happy birthday," Vicky posted romantic photos from their vacation on July 16. On July 17, after Vicky's birthday celebration, Katrina left for Mumbai. Your heart will melt watching the cute video of the pair landing at the Mumbai airport.

A paparazzo account posted a video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal returning to Mumbai after Vicky's birthday celebration on July 17. The couple can be seen strolling hand in hand. The pair appeared to be quite stylish. The actress dressed in blue jeans and a striped t-shirt in lime colour for the airport look. Vicky chose a white pair of slacks and a blue checkered t-shirt. They were both sporting white trainers and sunglasses. The pair waved to the photographers before getting into their car.

As soon as the video was shared on social media, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "super duper jodi." Another wrote, "can't wait for merry christmas." Many fans dropped red hearts and fire emojis.

On July 16, Vicky shared two romantic pictures from their recent vacation to wish his 'love' Katrina on her 40th birthday. Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote, "In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!"

On the work font, Katrina is set to feature in one of the most-awaited films of 2023, Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film will be released on December 15.