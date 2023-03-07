One of Bollywood's biggest stars is Katrina Kaif. She is liked by many because of her great screen presence and heartfelt performances. The actress is currently in the spotlight for a delightful reason.

Katrina celebrated Holi with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday, March 7. To the joy of internet users, she posted pictures from their celebrations on Instagram. In December 2021, Kat and Vicky Kaushal got married.

Vicky and Katrina, who got married in 2021, celebrated Holi together. Katrina took also took to social media to wish fans on the special occasion. She posted pictures of herself and Vicky. The two look to be taking full advantage of each other's company. According to the pictures, Kat and Vicky had a lovely Holi.

The last time we saw Katrina Kaif, she was in Phone Bhoot, a film that earned good reviews but underperformed at the box office. The horror comedy, directed by Gurmeet Singh, hit the cinemas on November 4, 2022. Salman Khan and Katrina will appear together in Tiger 3, one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. Last December, Disney+ Hotstar began airing the film. It starred Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani as the leading ladies. Vicky is now working on the film Sam Bahadur, in which he plays Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of India. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh are among the actors in the film.Vicky Kaushal and Katrina bless our feed with adorable Holi pics