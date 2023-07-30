Vicky Kaushal has been enjoying himself after the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, his most recent film. Vicky has solidified his status as a star in the movie business after winning a tonne of praise from critics for his work in films like Masaan, Manmarziyaan, Sardar Udham and delivering box office hits Raazi, Sanju, and Uri. Vicky recently discussed his fame and how Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan are the true celebrities.

Vicky was questioned about why, given his accomplishments, he is not pursuing celebrity in a recent interview with Spicejet Limelight. Vicky expressed his scepticism regarding his success and said that for him, Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was a celebrity in the 'truest sense'. He said, “The adulation he received from his fans was unbelievable. I wanted to meet him and despite my father being a film technician who has worked with Hrithik, I could only meet him once. The fact that I had to work hard to see him mattered.”

Vicky noted that fame today is temporary and only lasts as long as celebrities are well-liked on social media. Due to their longevity, he referred to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik as the "real stars" and noted how much labour it took for them to be where they are now. He said, “The accessibility today is such that a person is a star only till he or she is in the news or trending on social media. A real star has to have longevity – like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik. Earlier in Bollywood, stardom came after decades of hard work and that fame was for life. Today, stardom is easily attainable-like instant coffee. You can even buy followers, fans, ticks and verifications. Today’s stardom is like fast food. I am grateful for the love I receive from my audience, but I do not feel like a star”.

In Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, Vicky will next be seen as Sam Manekshaw, India's first field marshal. Additionally, he will appear in Dunki, the next movie starring Shah Rukh Khan. In addition, he has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam from Dharma Productions on his schedule.