By reliving a childhood moment, Vicky Kaushal is truly celebrating "Throwback Thursday" today (May 1). Hrithik Roshan nailed his well-known song "Ek Pal Ka Jeena" from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai impromptu on stage at the recently held IIFA. He was joined by Vicky and Abhishek Bachchan, who were hosting the awards show.

Vicky was spotted dancing with Hrithik with childlike pleasure while Junior Bachchan watched and applauded them. The actor from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke posted on Instagram to explain why the moment was so important to him as the viral recordings of it grew in popularity.

On Instagram, he posted a video of him dancing with Hrithik on the IIFA stage as well as a childhood photo of him posing with the Greek God of Bollywood. Sunny Kaushal, Vicky's younger brother, is also visible in the image, which was taken on the Fiza (2000) filming locations.

“Swipe right to see why this little moment will always be special to me! @hrithikroshan,” he wrote along with the post.

While Hrithik Roshan is yet to respond to Vicky Kaushal’s sweet post, his fans and colleagues dropped comments. Mini Mathur wrote, “This was the best moment of all,” as Mukesh Chhabra replied with a heart emoji. A few fan comments read, “OMG CRYING,” “Fanboy Vicky is the cutest thing ever to witness!” and “Wann see you both of them in a spectacular….. Hrithik vs Vicky…”

Vicky revealed the same photo on his profile in 2017 along with information on his fanboy moment.

He wrote, “Found this while cleaning up my drawers today. My first time on a film set (Fiza) and the reason was to see this phenomena in flesh and blood. KNPH had just come out and I was a crazy fan like many others. Someone told me that he only meets kids who can dance on ‘Ek pal ka jeena’ (obviously I was getting fooled), but I believed that and rehearsed and practiced dancing on the song for 3 days before meeting him. When I finally met, he was the sweetest person ever. Probably the only time I have stared at another human being for hours at stretch… coz may be for me he was not just a purush, he was a mahapurush. Inspiration… then, now and forever. Hrithik Roshan! #throwback along with biraadar @sunsunnykhez”.

