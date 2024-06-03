Actor Vicky Kaushal recently unveiled his new look, shedding the overgrown locks and beard he had been sporting for his upcoming film ‘Chhava.’ Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a picture showcasing his trimmed hairstyle, exuding charm as he posed wearing sunglasses. The actor credited celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim in the caption.

Fans swiftly took to the comments section, expressing their admiration for Vicky's revamped appearance. One user exclaimed, “Finalllyyyy iss look mein aane ke liye bohot bohot thankyouuuuuuuuu” Another relieved fan wrote, “Thank god for this haircut.” Amid the buzz, a third admirer quizzed, “How do you manage to look this much hot Mr..hottie Kaushal???”

However, Vicky's trip to the salon didn't go unnoticed. On June 2, the actor found himself mobbed by eager fans as he stepped out flaunting his new haircut.

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina Kaif made headlines during their recent rendezvous in London. Viral videos and photos captured the couple strolling hand in hand along London's Baker Street. Earlier this month, Vicky celebrated his 36th birthday in London alongside Katrina. The actress shared a glimpse of his birthday dinner, while candid images surfaced on social media showing Vicky posing for selfies with excited fans outside the restaurant.

In the realm of cinema, Vicky Kaushal has been making waves. Following his appearance in 'Sam Bahadur', the actor has wrapped up filming for 'Chhava', co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Additionally, his 2023 hit 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' recently premiered on Jio Cinemas.