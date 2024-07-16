Vicky Kaushal's next film, "Bad Newz," features him alongside Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri. His dance moves in the song "Tauba Tauba" have garnered praise from various celebrities, including Salman Khan.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Vicky discussed his actor-wife Katrina Kaif's response to his performance in the dance number.

When asked about who is a better dancer, Vicky admitted that Katrina, an exceptional dancer, is in a different league compared to him. He humorously remarked that while he has only danced during celebrations like visarjan, Katrina is a trained dancer.

Vicky expressed his happiness that Katrina liked his dance in "Tauba Tauba," considering her approval a significant achievement. He shared that Katrina's approval felt as rewarding as winning an Oscar. In a previous interview with Film Companion, Vicky mentioned his relief when Katrina approved of his dancing in the song. He recalled Katrina noting that while he loves to dance, he often gets carried away, making him more of a "baraati" dancer rather than a trained one. She advised him to preserve his energy for the camera.

This time, Katrina was pleased because Vicky managed to control his expression, moves, and attitude, keeping his performance cool and composed. The song "Tauba Tauba" was released on July 2.

"Bad Newz," directed by Anand Tiwari, also stars Neha Dhupia and is co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film is set to hit theatres on July 19.