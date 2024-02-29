Vicky Kaushal has his fans in a frenzy after he showed them his phone background in a recent conversation. It included a childhood photo of his wife, Katrina Kaif. The 'Masaan' actor is very popular on X, and his followers believe that he represents not only a single green flag but a whole forest!



A snippet of Vicky Kaushal's most recent GQ interview is going viral. The actor may be seen in the same displaying a picture of Katrina as a youngster as his phone background. The actor is receiving love and praise from fans on X for 'setting the bar too high'.

Vicky Kaushal was the cover star for GQ. He said, “When you’re married, it’s the ‘us’ that supersedes your individual needs. Every decision has to make sense for both of us. Only then is there inner peace. I’d go so far as to say that the amount I’ve matured in the last two and a half years [post marriage] is way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life.”

Opening up about what his married life with Katrina Kaif is like, he explained, “Imagine it’s your day off. It’s raining outside. A beautiful calm has taken over and there’s nothing, absolutely nothing that is making you fear a future or regret the past. You’re just present. You feel absolutely content. When I’m with her, that’s what happens. I don’t feel like rushing anywhere. It’s simply the best feeling.”

He also revealed that not only does Katrina make him feel ‘romantic’, but he also feels right with her. He added, “I used to think the day I met the person who I could sit silently with for hours and not feel the silence, that was going to be my person. With Katrina, it’s that feeling. She’s home. From our initial days of dating when there was heady excitement every time we met to now, two and a half years after marriage, that feeling hasn’t changed. And I’m somebody who hasn’t ever been overtly romantic. But she makes me one. The feeling of being loved, being taken care of, and in return, caring and loving someone deeply, I just love that aspect of love. Emotionally, rationally, when I’m with her, I feel, ye sahi hai (this is right).”

Vicky and Katrina got married in 2019.