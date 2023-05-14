The film starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is titled "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke", the makers announced Sunday.

The movie, slated to hit the screens on June 2, is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Maddock Films shared the title of the Hindi film on its official Twitter handle.

The trailer will be unveiled on Monday, ahead of Kaushal's birthday. "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke, aa rahe hain Kapil aur Somya lekar apni kahani! Trailer Out tomorrow!

In cinemas on 2nd June, 2023," the production house said in a tweet. Also starring Sharib Hashmi, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" is directed by Laxman Utekar of "Luka Chuppi" and "Mimi" fame.