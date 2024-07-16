Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal penned an adorable birthday wish for his actress-wife Katrina Kaif. On Tuesday, July 16, Katrina turned 41, and social media platforms were flooded with birthday wishes from several B-Town celebrities. However, the most special wish came from Vicky.

The Bad Newz actor shared a series of unseen romantic photos, giving fans a glimpse of their memorable moments together on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, Vicky is seen looking lovingly into Katrina's eyes as they hug each other. Another photo shows them enjoying a pizza. The post also includes a glimpse of the puja they performed at home and an unseen wedding photo.

"Making memories with you is my favorite part of life. Happy Birthday, my love," Vicky wrote along with the photos. Take a look: