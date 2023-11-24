Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the renowned Bollywood couple, frequently express their love for each other publicly. They have often shared the positive impact their marriage has had on their lives.

In a recent interview, Vicky lauded his spouse, stating that Katrina has significantly improved his life. When asked if he shares his scripts with Katrina, Vicky revealed that they don't often discuss work, despite being in the same profession.

He expressed gratitude for the companionship he has found in Katrina, likening it to a feeling of coming home. "It’s your grounding, it’s your axis. You know that this is your ground zero. I don’t know how to say it but it’s fun living life with her, exploring life with her. I was not much of a traveller but after she came in my life, I am traveling more. I was like ye maine life mein kia hi nahi tha. There’s a lot of new things you get to share about each other, so it’s beautiful," he told Pinkvilla.

Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar, as the first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the war hero of India. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh play the key parts as well.