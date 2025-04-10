Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing film to date, Chhaava, will be available for streaming on Netflix starting April 11, the platform confirmed on Thursday via social media. The announcement follows a successful theatrical run and growing public interest in the historical biopic.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the warrior son of Shivaji Maharaj. The film debuted in cinemas on February 14 and quickly became a commercial success, surpassing Kaushal’s previous hits like Uri, Raazi, and Sam Bahadur.

Netflix revealed the streaming date with a new poster and the caption, "Aale Raje aale. Witness a tale of courage and glory etched in time."

Alongside Kaushal, the cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Viineet Kumar Singh, and Ashutosh Rana. Kaushal’s performance in the lead role has been widely praised, marking a high point in his career.

Adding to its momentum, Chhaava drew national attention when Prime Minister Narendra Modi referenced the film during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi. Acknowledging Marathi cinema’s growing influence, the Prime Minister remarked, “Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai,” and credited Marathi author Shivaji Sawant’s novel Chhava for reviving Sambhaji Maharaj’s legacy.

Kaushal responded to the recognition by thanking the Prime Minister in an Instagram post, writing, “Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji. #Chhaava.”