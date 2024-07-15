The song 'Tauba Tauba' from the upcoming film 'Bad Newz,' featuring Vicky Kaushal's electrifying dance moves, has been trending since its release. Vicky has received widespread praise for his performance, including commendations from renowned dancer Hrithik Roshan.

During a promotional event in Delhi for 'Bad Newz,' Vicky expressed his excitement over Hrithik's praise. "Hrithik sir is the god of dancing, not just in this country but in the world. He has always been an inspiration. Receiving a pat on the back from him feels like winning an Oscar. It meant the world to me," Vicky said.

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Reflecting on the response to the song, Vicky added, "I feel overwhelmed in a good way. We've worked hard for many years to achieve such a response. It's gratifying to see people enjoying the song, making reels, and videos."

'Tauba Tauba' features Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri grooving to its upbeat tunes, captivating audiences with their energetic performance. Hrithik Roshan also praised Vicky’s dance video, commenting, "Well done man. Love the style."