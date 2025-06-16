Sivaranjini J’s debut feature 'Victoria' has been selected as the only Indian film to screen at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), marking a major breakthrough for the first-time director. The film will compete in the Asian New Talent section, a category known for spotlighting emerging voices in cinema.

The selection represents a significant achievement for Sivaranjini, who comes from a small village in Kerala and once considered abandoning her dream of making films due to the mounting challenges faced by independent filmmakers. Her journey took a decisive turn when Victoria received backing from the Kerala State Film Development Corporation’s Women’s Empowerment scheme, which provided both funding and access to essential production facilities.

Victoria premiered at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in 2024 and has since drawn attention for its unique setting and narrative. The story follows a young beautician, Victoria, who plans to elope with her Hindu boyfriend despite strong opposition from her conservative Catholic family. Much of the film unfolds inside a beauty parlour, where the plot takes an unusual turn when Victoria is asked to care for a sacrificial rooster intended for a church ritual.

The film's concept was sparked by a moment five years ago in Sivaranjini’s hometown, where she encountered a tied rooster inside a local beauty parlour, an image that ultimately became the heart of her script.

SIFF announced the film’s inclusion via their official social media platforms, highlighting its distinct narrative and the strength of its storytelling.