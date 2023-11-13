The power struggle on 'Colors Bigg Boss 17' has led to shifting dynamics among its contestants. Now a heartwarming video has been surfaced online where the Assam-based rapper Khanzaadi teaches TV star Ankita Lokhande her native language 'Assamese' as the duo trying to bond with each other.

"Mur naam Ankita (My name is Ankita). Ami Bigg Boss't asu (we are in Bigg Boss)", says Ankita while trying to learn the Assamese language.

Watch the video here

After the race for power got intense on Colors Bigg Boss 17’, the relationships between its contestants are in a constant state of flux.

After Mannara labels Khanzaadi as fake, Ankita cautions Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Anurag Dobhal to not take her seriously because she often maligns women. She further says that Mannara is not trustworthy and might gossip about other contestants to Khanzaadi just as she’s gossiping about Khanzaadi to Isha, Anurag and Samarth.

However, the audience is happy to with Ankita trying to learn Khanzaadi's native language 'Assamese' and left some heartwarming comments.