Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were seen together at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. In a rare public appearance, the two left the airport in the same car, both wearing masks.

Earlier, they had made solo appearances at airports despite holidaying together.

On Wednesday, photographers captured Vijay and Rashmika together at the Mumbai airport. Vijay wore a navy blue co-ord set, while Rashmika opted for a casual shirt and trousers.

This joint appearance comes amid ongoing rumours about their relationship. Fans have speculated about their dating status after noticing similar backgrounds in their Instagram pictures over the past few years.

Rashmika has often shared photos taken at Vijay's Hyderabad home. Recently, she posted pictures in a yellow saree, captioning them, "These pictures have all of my favourites...the place, the beautiful lady who gifted me the saree, the photographer."

Fans noted the background matched Vijay's house, with one Instagram user commenting, "Photo clicked by Vijay Deverakonda."

Neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika Mandanna have confirmed their relationship.

The two actors have worked together in two Telugu films, 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade', and their on-screen chemistry was well received.