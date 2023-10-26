Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film "Kushi" has had a big influence on Netflix India's top 10 list. The success of the movie may be ascribed to the stars' outstanding performances and an interesting plot that appeals to viewers. It's important to note that a South Korean picture holding a significant place in the coveted top 10 for a prolonged length of time is an uncommon accomplishment.

"Kushi" has become a Netflix customer favourite and has swept the digital globe. The on-screen connection between Vijay and Samantha has generated a lot of conversation, and their enthralling performances have drawn viewers from a wide range of backgrounds. Their portrayal of friendship, love, and life's ups and downs has resonated with audiences, which has helped the movie achieve enormous popularity on Netflix.

Unexpectedly, it maintains its strength at number six even following a profitable four-week run. Seldom have South Korean films accomplished this accomplishment, aside from gigantic blockbusters like "Baahubali" and "RRR."