Popular actor Vijay Deverakonda has issued a heartfelt public statement following widespread criticism over remarks he made during the audio launch of the upcoming film 'Retro'.

His comments, delivered while condemning the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, sparked outrage, especially among members of Scheduled Tribe communities. A formal complaint has since been filed against the actor under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The controversy erupted after Deverakonda, while speaking at the Hyderabad event, addressed the tragic Pahalgam incident and made a contentious comparison.

Referring to the mindset of terrorists, he said, "They behave like tribals did 500 years ago, fighting without common sense". Many perceived this as an offensive generalization about tribal communities, prompting strong backlash and legal action.

Hyderabad-based lawyer Lal Chauhan filed a complaint at the SR Nagar police station, citing the actor's speech as derogatory and discriminatory towards Scheduled Tribes. The complaint alleges that Deverakonda’s comparison of terrorists with ancient tribal behavior constitutes a violation under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In response, Deverakonda took to social media and other platforms to clarify his intent. In his statement, he expressed regret over any hurt his words may have caused and emphasized his deep respect for tribal communities.

"It has come to my attention that a remark I made during the Retro audio launch event has caused concern among some members of the public. I wish to sincerely clarify: there was absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community, especially our Scheduled Tribes, who I deeply respect and consider an integral part of our country", he wrote.

The actor further explained that his speech aimed to promote unity and peace, not division.

"I was speaking about unity, about how India is one, our people are one, and how we must move forward together. In what world would I, while urging us to stand united as a country, deliberately discriminate against any group of Indians — all of whom I see as my family, like my brothers", he added.

Deverakonda also offered historical context for his use of the word “tribe”, clarifying that he referred to the ancient anthropological concept, not the modern, constitutionally recognized Scheduled Tribes.

"The word 'tribe,' as I used it, was meant in the historical and dictionary sense — referring to a time centuries ago when human society globally was organized into tribes and clans, often in conflict. It was never a reference to the Scheduled Tribes classification, which was introduced during colonial and post-colonial India and formalized only in the mid-20th century". he explained.

Concluding his statement, the 'Liger' and 'Geetha Govindam' star offered an apology to anyone who may have felt hurt by his remarks and reaffirmed his commitment to fostering unity and peace.

“If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I express my sincere regret. My only aim was to speak of peace, progress, and togetherness. I remain committed to using my platform to uplift and unify — never to divide".

The incident has once again stirred debate on public figures’ responsibility in addressing sensitive topics and the need for awareness in their choice of language. The police are yet to release an official statement on the status of the complaint filed.