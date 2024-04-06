In a significant debut at the box office, Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's latest venture, 'Family Star', directed by Parasuram Petla, amassed an impressive Rs 5.75 crore on its opening day. Released across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages, the romantic family drama delves into the intricate lives of a middle-class household, showcasing their joys, struggles, and relationships.

Early trade reports indicate a notable 38.45 percent occupancy in Telugu cinemas and a 15.31 per cent occupancy in Tamil cinemas on Friday, April 5. However, despite its promising start, the film's reception among audiences has been polarized, according to X reviews.

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While a portion of viewers lauded the performances of Deverakonda and Thakur, commending their on-screen chemistry and the first half's entertainment quotient, others criticized the film for being over-the-top and clichéd. Some labeled it as 'cringe' and expressed an inability to connect with its narrative.

'Family Star' has been granted a U/A certificate by the censor board, marking Parasuram Petla's second collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda after their successful 2018 outing with 'Geetha Govindam'.

The film's divisive nature highlights a range of opinions among audiences, with contrasting views on its merits and flaws. As 'Family Star' continues its theatrical run, its ultimate success may depend on its ability to resonate with diverse audience sensibilities.