Telugu cinema's star, Vijay Deverakonda, revealed the first poster of his upcoming venture with director Ravi Kiran Kola on May 9.

The yet-to-be-named film, temporarily called #SVC59, signifies Deverakonda's debut in the rural action category. Deverakonda shared the poster on social media on his birthday, showcasing him in a unique look.

He captioned the poster, 'The blood on my hands is not of their death, but of my own rebirth' Ravi Kiran Kola X Vijay Deverakonda @SVC_official (sic).

“The blood on my hands is not of their death.. but of my own rebirth..“



Ravi Kiran Kola X Vijay Deverakonda@SVC_official pic.twitter.com/xGXXiNbVQu — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 9, 2024

This film reunites Deverakonda with producer Dil Raju, following their film, 'The Family Star.' Ravi Kiran Kola, acclaimed for his touching film 'Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru,' is directing the project.

The film is set to bring something new for both the actor and the director. Information about the film's title, cast, apart from Deverakonda, and release date is still under wraps.