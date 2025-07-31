Vijay Sethupathi denies sexual exploitation claims, cybercrime complaint filed

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has denied allegations of sexual exploitation made against him on X, formerly known as Twitter. The actor told Deccan Chronicle that his team has reported the matter to cybercrime authorities.

In a statement, Vijay said the accusations were baseless and meant for attention.

He said his family and close friends were disturbed but he advised them to ignore the claims. He added that he has faced similar whisper campaigns for seven years without being affected.

The allegations were made by a woman named Ramya Mohan through her X account, which has since been deleted.

The post claimed a young woman was exploited under industry norms and had to undergo rehabilitation. It also alleged that Vijay offered money for favours, though no specific names or timelines were given.

Vijay Sethupathi is a National Award-winning actor known for his work in Tamil cinema.

He has also appeared in Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan' and Katrina Kaif’s 'Merry Christmas'. His latest film is 'Thalaivan Thalaivii', where he starred opposite Nithya Menon.

.