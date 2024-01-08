Actor Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, and director Sriram Raghavan attended a promotional event for their upcoming film, 'Merry Christmas', in Chennai on January 7.

Sethupathi addressed a question about Hindi during the press conference, stating that Tamil Nadu has never rejected Hindi, but rather the imposition of the language.

A clip from the event has now gone viral on social media. The film, a Tamil-Hindi bilingual, is set to release in theatres on January 12. During the press conference, a reporter alleged that Tamil Nadu's politics for the past 75 years has been to oppose Hindi, and that many people still wear t-shirts with the phrase 'Hindi theriyadhu poda' (I don't know Hindi).

Vijay Sethupathi interrupted him and said, "Hindi, as a language, was never opposed." The reporter further prodded him and asked if the language should be learnt. The actor hit out at him and said, "I remember you asking the same question to Aamir Khan. Why are you asking this question again and again? We never said no to Hindi. We are against the Hindi imposition. There's a difference between both. People are learning Hindi here and no one is against that. Your question is wrong and is irrelevant. No one is stopping anyone from learning Hindi. Even PTR (Minister Thyagarajan) has given an explanation for this, please see that.”

Sethupathi and Kaif will be seen together in 'Merry Christmas', which was initially planned to release during Christmas 2023 but was postponed to January 12, 2024. The film has two different trailers in Tamil and Hindi as it was shot in both languages.