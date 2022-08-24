T-Series on Wednesday released the trailer of neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha teaser, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Hrithik portrays the violent thug Vedha, while Saif plays the dedicated police officer Vikram.

The teaser begins with Vikram, played by Saif Ali Khan, questioning Hrithik's Vedha, who starts telling him a tale. It's extremely simple to select between good and bad, but in this case, both sides are bad, Hrithik says in Hindi at the end of the teaser after a peek of an exciting cat and mouse chase with multiple brutal killings and combat scenes.

Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi are also featured in the movie. Vikram Vedha, which is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, is the Hindi version of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi played the lead actors in the original. On September 30, the Hindi version of the film will be shown in theatres.

“एक कहानी सुनाएँ? #VikramVedhaTeaser OUT NOW (Link In Bio)”, Hritik Roshan wrote in his social media (Instagram) account.