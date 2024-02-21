Vikrant Massey issued an apology for the previous tweet he posted that included a cartoon depicting Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. The actor, who is presently enjoying the success of his most recent movie, "12TH Fail," expressed regret for his 2018 remark and clarified that he didn't want to offend any community or people.



The actor faced criticism lately for a tweet that included an editorial cartoon of Sita making a joke about Ramadan. After receiving backlash for posting the same, the actor removed the message and apologised on X. Now, he's removed the post.

“In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release (realise) the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper,” he wrote.

Ashutosh Dubey, a lawyer from Mumbai, posted a screenshot of his conversation with Vikrant Massey prior to the latter's apology, which is how the actor's story went viral.

In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words:



It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community.



But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could… — Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) February 20, 2024

"12th Fail," a biographical drama helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer who surmounted poverty. The two main actors in the film are Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar. Disney+ Hotstar is now offering "12th Fail" for streaming.

Conversation with Vikrant:

Clear and loud!🔱🙏🚩 pic.twitter.com/u6DRYjT1CG — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) February 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey has been brought on board for the next "The Sabarmati Report" following the enormous success of "12th Fail." Raashii Khanna and Riddi Dogra will play important parts in the Ektaa Kapoor-backed film. The movie is based on the true story of the 2002 Sabarmati Express fire, which rocked the country and caused devastation in Gujarat. The movie is scheduled to open in cinemas on May 3, 2024.