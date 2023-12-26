After witnessing a successful theatrical run, Vikrant Massey’s ‘12th Fail’ is all set to premiere on the OTT platform. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial biographical drama that entertains people with a compelling storyline, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 29.

Vikrant Massey’s ‘12th Fail’ is based on the lives of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. Other than Massey, it featured Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in supporting roles. The movie, which received both critical acclaim and commercial success, is gearing up for its digital release.

The streaming service Disney+ Hotstar announced the film's premiere on their platform, slated for December 29. The streaming giant shared a post on Instagram and provided a glimpse of the film. "If there is one movie you must watch before 2024 starts, this one has to be it! #12thFail streaming on 29th December (sic),” the caption read.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’ was released worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The film stars Vikrant Massey as Manoj and Medha Shankar plays the female lead.