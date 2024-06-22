Vidhu Vinod Chopra's acclaimed drama '12th Fail,' starring Vikrant Massey, will be showcased at the Shanghai Film Festival's closing night on Sunday, June 23. The film, which hit theaters in October last year, has garnered widespread praise from both audiences and critics.

'12th Fail' centers on the inspiring journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer who rose from poverty to achieve his prestigious position. Vikrant Massey, who plays Sharma, has been lauded for his compelling performance. The film also features Medha Shankar in a leading role.

The Shanghai Film Festival, which commenced on June 14, will feature '12th Fail' as part of a special screening series. Massey, who will be present at the screening, announced the event on social media on Saturday.

In a statement, it was noted that "The screening of '12th Fail' at the Shanghai Film Festival, along with Vikrant Massey's attendance, underscores the film's ongoing success and its significant impact globally."