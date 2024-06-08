"Blackout," directed by Devang Bhavsar, fails to live up to expectations, despite the talents of lead actor Vikrant Massey. The film, touted as a dark comedy, falls short in delivering a coherent storyline and engaging narrative.

Set in Pune during a citywide blackout, the film follows crime reporter Lenny D'Souza, played by Massey, who stumbles upon a van filled with cash, gold, and deceased individuals. As the night progresses, Lenny encounters a series of eccentric characters, including a homeless alcoholic (Sunil Grover), two inept thieves (Karan Sonaware, Saurabh Ghadge), and a damsel-in-distress (Mouni Roy). However, the interactions fail to create a compelling story, leaving viewers disappointed.

Despite Massey's commendable performance, the film suffers from a lackluster screenplay and one-dimensional characters. The attempt at dark comedy falls flat, resulting in a chaotic and humorless viewing experience.

While the initial setup promises intrigue, the film loses momentum in the second half, with a non-linear narrative that fails to maintain engagement. The addition of numerous characters further complicates the plot, detracting from any potential entertainment value.

The screenplay, co-written by Bhavsar, Abbas Dalal, and Hussain Dalal, lacks depth and focus, failing to convey a clear message. Even attempts to inject excitement through a flashback sequence fall short, leaving viewers underwhelmed.

Despite its flaws, "Blackout" is now available for streaming on JioCinema. However, viewers may find themselves disappointed by the film's chaotic execution and lack of entertainment value, despite Massey's commendable efforts.