Village Rockstars 2 review: A journey through the paddy fields and scents of Assam’s village life

What does a village sound like during a storm or after the rain?



The rustle of betel nut trees, the hum of insects in the evening, the laughter of children running through muddy fields. 'Village Rockstars 2' quietly opens the door to that world, taking viewers deep into the heart of rural Assam.



The film captures the simplicity and struggles of village life while revealing its quiet truths. For anyone who has left their village behind and moved to a big city, the film gently takes you back to the days you once lived.



Filmmaker Rima Das builds her storytelling through the sounds of birds, wind, sunlight filtering through trees, approaching storms, and the smiles of children. The rustling betel nut trees and the constant hum of insects immerse viewers in the raw scents of village life. From rubbing cow dung on the muddy walls of homes to fishing catfish, from leeches in flooded fields to children playing along the river, the film unfolds like a melancholy song. Nothing feels staged, the actors seem to be simply living their lives.



Das, who hails from Chaygaon in Kamrup district, returns to the world she first introduced in 'Village Rockstars'. The earlier film, India’s Oscar entry, introduced Dhunu, a young girl who dreamed of owning a guitar while playing imaginary instruments made from thermocol with her friends. In the sequel, Dhunu enters adolescence, now owning a real guitar while navigating the complex emotions of growing up.



The film gently portrays the first stirrings of love, the warmth of female friendships, and the struggles of a mother trying to raise her children after losing her husband to floods.



Through Dhunu’s life, the film highlights everyday realities of rural Assam. When the seasonal storm Bordoisila arrives, trees fall and roads are blocked, reminding viewers of the fragile balance between people and nature.



Nature plays a central role in the film. From planting paddy seedlings (bhui rua) to harvesting crops, the story reflects the deep connection between people and land. One powerful moment shows Dhunu hugging a tree after her loss, symbolising that bond with nature. For someone from a small village, trees become comforters, nature a healer, and animals silent companions. They may not speak like characters in animated films, but their presence is deeply felt.



Das also presents the contrasting face of nature. When land mafias bulldoze village land to set up factories and cut down old trees, nature seems to answer in its own language, sometimes gently, sometimes violently.



The film also introduces the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork, locally known as Hargila, subtly raising awareness about conservation. The sounds of insects, rain, and wind, along with images of rainbows, floods, leeches, and children playing in fields, create a deeply immersive rural atmosphere.



Like Das’s earlier work, the film feels raw and organic. Most actors are from the village itself, bringing remarkable authenticity to their performances. Their real-life experiences allow Das to capture genuine emotions on screen.



Through Dhunu’s everyday life, caring for her goats, climbing trees to collect betel nuts, and supporting her family, the film portrays both the innocence of childhood and the harsh realities of survival.



Ultimately, 'Village Rockstars 2' is a story about vulnerability, resilience, and the deep relationship between humans and nature. Rima Das once again proves her brilliance as a storyteller, addressing complex themes with quiet sensitivity while keeping the narrative deeply rooted in the rhythms of village life in Assam.



Watch the premiere here





