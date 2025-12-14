Vin Diesel hints Cristiano Ronaldo could race into Fast & Furious

Vin Diesel has sparked buzz around the Fast & Furious franchise after hinting that football icon Cristiano Ronaldo could appear in an upcoming film.

The actor and producer shared a photo with Ronaldo on Instagram, revealing that a role had been written specifically for the global sports star. “Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one,” Diesel wrote, adding, “We wrote a role for him.” The update, first reported by an American magazine, has sent fans of both the franchise and Ronaldo into speculation mode. No official confirmation has been made yet.

Diesel also shared fresh details about the final Fast & Furious movie, which is currently slated for release in April 2027. According to him, Universal Studios agreed to the finale under three key conditions driven by fan demand.

The first: the franchise will return to Los Angeles. The second: a renewed focus on car culture and street racing. The third—and biggest reveal—will see Dominic Toretto reunited with Brian O’Conner on screen.

“That is what you’re going to get in the finale,” Diesel said, confirming that the story will bring Dom and Brian back together one last time.

Paul Walker, who played Brian O’Conner, died in a car accident in November 2013 before completing Fast & Furious 7. The filmmakers used a combination of CGI, visual effects and performances from Walker’s brothers, Cody and Caleb, to complete his remaining scenes.

The emotional farewell scene in Fast & Furious 7 showed Dom and Brian sharing a final moment before driving off in separate directions. VFX supervisor Joe Letteri said the work was handled with extreme care to honour Walker’s memory.

“There really wasn’t room to let anything slip,” Letteri explained. “If you were a fan, you were watching Paul’s performance and saying goodbye.”

With a possible Ronaldo cameo and a promised reunion that defined the franchise, the road to the final Fast & Furious chapter is already gaining speed.