Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das has been announced as the host of the 2024 International Emmy Awards. The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on November 25 in New York City, as confirmed by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Das, who previously won the International Emmy Award in 2023 for his Netflix comedy special Landing, becomes the first Indian to host the International Emmys. He was also nominated for the same award in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India.

Bruce L Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy, expressed his excitement: "We're delighted to welcome back Vir Das to our stage... With his unique humor and perspective on the world, he now joins a distinguished group of Gala hosts over the years who fit in perfectly with our global audience."

Vir Das took to Instagram to share his gratitude, writing, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host, I can’t wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Tremendously honoured and excited!"

Das has earned global recognition for his stand-up performances and acting, recently appearing in Prime Video's Call Me Bae as a news anchor. Currently on his international Mind Fool tour, he expressed his joy, calling it a "massive prestigious night" and added, "I know first-hand how it can be life changing."

Apart from his stand-up comedy, Das has been involved in several series and films, including Whiskey Cavalier, Hasmokh, and The Bubble. His comedic work continues to garner international acclaim, cementing his place as one of India's foremost entertainment talents.