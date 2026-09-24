Vir Das earns third International Emmy nomination for ‘Fool Volume’

Actor and comedian Vir Das has secured his third International Emmy nomination, with his OTT stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume earning a nod in the Comedy category.

The nomination makes Das the first Indian performer to receive three International Emmy nominations for his work, all for Netflix comedy specials.

Das announced the nomination on Instagram, thanking his fans and team. He wrote, “Ummmmm. An International Emmy Nomination. Our third for India. This fool thanks you. #foolvolume.”

His first International Emmy nomination came in 2021 for Vir Das: For India. He returned to the awards in 2023 with Vir Das: Landing, which won the International Emmy for Comedy. The win made him the first Indian comedian to receive the honour.

Fool Volume was filmed across Mumbai, London and New York. The special was developed under unusual circumstances after Das lost his voice shortly before filming. He subsequently rewrote the material in silence and performed much of the show without rehearsals.

Speaking about the latest nomination, Das said the journey had been particularly meaningful given how the special originated.

“There’s something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called Fool Volume,” he said in a statement. “This special came from a period when I literally lost my voice, so to see something that began in silence travel this far is pretty surreal.”

Das also reflected on his earlier Emmy milestones, saying For India helped him see the potential for Indian comedy on a global platform, while Landing resulted in his Emmy win.

“Three nominations is something I never imagined when we made the first one,” he said, adding that he was grateful to Netflix, his team and everyone involved in the special.

Several film and entertainment personalities, including Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar and Sheeba Chadha, congratulated Das following the announcement.