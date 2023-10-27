Comedian Vir Das took a dig at N R Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, for his remarks on the company's "70 hours a week" work ethic.

"Life’s hard. You meet a girl, fall in love, get married. Her dad wants you to work 70 hours a week. You can’t work that hard, you just wanna chill and run England", Vir Das wrote in a 'X' post creating buzz online.

In another tweet, he quipped: "If you’re working 70 hours a week, 5 days a week, essentially from 9am to 11pm. Getting home by 12.30, leave home by 7.30? You should be allowed to fart in your bosses office. If you’re going to request relationship like time commitment, you’ve got to accept the intimacy too."

Following Murthy's focus on the necessity of increasing India's labour productivity during his speech on the first edition of 3one4 Capital's podcast, "The Record," comes posts by Vir Das. He contended that India's young will find it difficult to stay up with economies that have made tremendous strides in the last several decades unless they are willing to work far longer hours.