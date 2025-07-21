Vir Das wins the internet with hilarious 'Poha' skit while promoting new Netflix special 'Fool Volume'

Comedian and actor Vir Das is back — and once again, he's making audiences laugh with his sharp wit and unconventional humor. The Emmy Award-winning performer recently took to social media to promote his new stand-up special, 'Fool Volume', with a video that has quickly gone viral for all the right reasons.

Posted on X (formerly Twitter), the video shows Vir being approached by a stranger on the streets of New York, who compliments his outfit and innocently asks what he does for a living. What follows is a perfectly executed comedic improvisation, as Vir slips into a fictional character with flawless deadpan delivery.

“I make snack. My name is Rajinder. Have you heard of Poha?” he says, pretending to be a traditional Indian snack mogul. When the man replies no, Vir adds, “It’s like an Indian snack. My family invented it. My name is Rajinder Poha.”

Without breaking character, Vir weaves an increasingly absurd backstory, claiming his family has been making Poha for 300 years and got rich selling it. “I also do stand-up comedy under a different name — Vir Das. You can find me on Netflix. My new special 'Fool Volume' is out, but mainly I’m Rajinder Poha.”

He doesn’t stop there. In classic Das fashion, he delivers an oddball yet oddly wise life philosophy: "Don’t do anything on an empty stomach. To be a good comedian, your brain should work, and for that, you need carbs — like Poha. And always put yourself into your art. Feed your art like you’re feeding your family."

The video ends with a charming plea in Hindi:

"Isko pata nahi hai Poha kya hai, please Poha khao and mera samaan dekhlo."

("He doesn’t even know what Poha is, please eat Poha and check out my work.")

Fans were quick to react with laughter and praise, flooding the comments with compliments. One user wrote, "Nice reel buddy, innovative script," while another added, "Guy promoted Poha better than all of Pune!" The blend of desi humor, NYC street charm, and spontaneous storytelling resonated with viewers across the globe.

Vir Das has made a name for himself with his boundary-pushing humor and global sensibilities. From films like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and Namastey London to his success on international stages, Das has continued to evolve as both an entertainer and cultural commentator.

His latest stand-up special, 'Fool Volume', is now streaming on Netflix. True to form, it promises bold humor, sharp social observations, and the unique comedic voice that has made Das one of India's most recognized international comedians.