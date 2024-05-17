Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, famously known as Uncle Roger, is all set to enthrall Indian audiences with his debut live show in the country. The internet sensation, who gained a massive following through his hilarious Asian-themed comedy sketches, will be touring India in September with 'The Haiyaa World Tour'.

Uncle Roger's highly-anticipated show in Delhi is scheduled for September 21 at Bharat Mandapam. Expressing his excitement, Nigel Ng stated, "Uncle Roger and I are beyond thrilled to bring The Haiyaa World Tour to India. We've seen phenomenal support from Indian nieces and nephews, and cannot wait to finally meet everyone in person. Wear orange and get ready for some roasting!"

The tour is being brought to India by a popular online ticketing platform, with Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events, stating, "Laughter is a universal language, and we've seen audiences enjoy stand-up comedy by both Indian and international comedians with houseful shows. Nigel Ng's The Haiyaa World Tour will be no different. There's a strong sense of relatability in his Asian anecdotes that will surely have the audience in splits."

In addition to his viral Uncle Roger persona, Nigel Ng is also known for his TV stint on Comedy Central's Stand Up Central in 2018 and hosting the comedic podcast 'Rice to Meet You' with UK-based Swedish comic Evelyn Mok.