Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming movie, Animal is one of the most eagerly awaited releases of this year. The remarkable metamorphosis of Ranbir Kapoor for this production has drawn notice, and his amazing swag and style in the recently unveiled trailer have left admirers in amazement.

The Harsh Beniwal's momo version of Animal

Content creator Harsh Beniwal stunned everyone lately by uploading a parody of the Animal teaser, which increased the interest even more. Animal in its momo form was included in the video.

When he attempted to adopt Ranbir's persona, online users went berserk. In addition to Ranbir's iconic long hair wig from the film, Harsh is seen in the video showing off his toned body.

Alongside bodyguards in the backdrop, the content producer also performs a trailer segment akin to Ranbir's persona. In a second close-up, Harsh perfectly captures the spirit of the Animal character.

Fan reactions to this Animal trailer spoof

"It's crazy that he went from filming on a phone with him playing all the roles to making a movie then official like spoofs. Hats off!..", one user wrote in the YouTube comment section.

"This man always tries to do something new and extraordinary and makes his audience feel excited for every next video, Hats off to him", another wrote.

"Gaurav Taneja's cameo was totally unexpected. Harsh never disappoint us", another said.

Who is Harsh Beniwal?

Harsh Beniwal (born February 13, 1996) is a famous Indian Youtuber, social media influencer, content creator, entrepreneur, internet celebrity, and actor from New Delhi, India. He is well-known in the industry for his amazing comedy vines on Youtube. Being a talented content creator, he mostly makes funny Youtube with a meaningful message.