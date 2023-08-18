Anushka Sharma joined cricketer Virat Kohli in Barbados, and they were both smiling in a photo taken while on vacation. Virat uploaded a picture of himself and Anushka on Friday and included a shout-out to a cafe in Barbados.

He wrote in his caption, "Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate (pinched fingers emoji)."

They were both dressed in blue casual outfits during the outing. While Anushka wore a blue shirt with white slip-ons and matching sunglasses, Virat was in a blue T-shirt and printed white shorts, which he paired with white slip-ons and a green cap. The couple posed next to a giant menu displayed outside the cafe.

Actor Deepika Padukone was one of the first ones to like Virat's Instagram post. A fan commented on his picture with Anushka Sharma, "Capturing beautiful moments together." One more said, "Best couple." A person also wrote, "Love how you both love food!"

