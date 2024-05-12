India's ace cricketer Virat Kohli and his partner and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma recently grabbed spotlight when they stepped out for a dinner date in Bengaluru, twinning in black. The pair looked happy as they posed for camera during the intimate dinner. The photos from the same are being widely circulated on social media.

For the dinner, Anushka shone bright in a floral top which she paired with pants, Virat kept it cool and casual as he wore a black shirt and white pants, which he paired with a cap.

Anushka made her first public appearance post giving birth to son Akaay Kohli in her home town earlier. She was clicked cheering for Kohli from the stands as Royal Challengers Bangalore played against Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Anushka and Virat recently rang in her birthday together as they hosted a quiet and celebratory dinner for their loved ones to mark the special day. Virat also shared a sweet post on social media with a caption that read, "I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much (sic)."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon make her Bollywood comeback with the Jhulan Goswami biopic, Chakda Xpress. The film will premiere on Netflix.