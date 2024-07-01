Indian cricket star Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt message for his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, following India's T20 World Cup victory. Kohli posted a sun-kissed photo of the couple on social media, expressing his gratitude for her support.

"None of this would remotely be possible without you my love," Kohli wrote. "You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. This victory is as much yours as it's mine."

The post garnered reactions from celebrities, including musician Badshah and actress Athiya Shetty. Anushka, who wasn't present at the final match, shared her congratulatory messages for the team and her husband online.

Kohli played a crucial role in India's victory, scoring 76 runs in the final against South Africa. He finished the tournament as its all-time highest run-scorer, with 1,292 runs in 35 matches.

Following the win, Kohli announced his retirement from T20 internationals. He ends his T20I career as the format's second-highest run-getter, with 4,188 runs in 125 matches.

The couple, who married in 2017, recently welcomed their second child, a son named Akaay, joining their daughter Vamika.

Anushka is set to return to the screen in the sports biopic 'Chakda Xpress', based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.