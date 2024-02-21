In a recent photograph, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted walking on a London street. Dressed in a dark jacket, white pants, and a cap, Kohli appeared serious.

On Tuesday, Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, announced the birth of their second child, a son named Akaay, via Instagram. Despite maintaining privacy about their location, fans speculated about Kohli's presence in London, stirring assumptions that Anushka delivered their baby in the city.

The couple, who also have a three-year-old daughter named Vamika, expressed their joy and requested privacy in their statement. Speculations about Anushka's pregnancy have been circulating since last year.

Anushka, who last played a leading role in the 2018 film 'Zero', has been attending cricket matches with Kohli and preparing for her upcoming Netflix film 'Chakda Xpress'.