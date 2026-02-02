‘Virtually unwatchable’: Trump calls Grammys ‘the worst’ after host Trevor Noah’s on-air jibes

US President Donald Trump has criticised this year’s Grammy Awards and its host, Trevor Noah, calling the ceremony “the worst” and “virtually unwatchable” after Noah made jokes at his expense during the broadcast.

Posting on Truth Social on February 2, Trump described the show as “garbage” and said the network was “lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer”. He also took aim at Noah, calling him “pathetic” and “talentless”, and compared him unfavourably to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

The remarks followed a joke Noah made while transitioning after Billie Eilish won Song of the Year. “That’s a Grammy that every artist wants — almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” Noah said, before adding a line referencing Trump, Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein. Noah ended the bit by telling the audience it was his final year hosting the awards.

Trump responded by denying Noah’s claim. “Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!” he wrote. “I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

Escalating the exchange, the president threatened legal action. Calling Noah “a total loser”, Trump said the host “better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast”, adding that he would be “sending my lawyers” to sue the comedian.

During the ceremony, Noah also joked about current affairs and the pace of the US news cycle. Explaining a Korean drinking game linked to a hit by Bruno Mars and Rosé, he told the audience: “In America, every time you turn on the news, you drink.”

He later contrasted past and present headlines while introducing Lauryn Hill’s return to the Grammy stage. “Back in 1999, the president had had a sex scandal, people thought computers were about to destroy the world and Diddy was arrested — boy how times have changed,” Noah said.

The host also commented on the celebrity-heavy audience, likening the room to “Jeff Bezos’ wedding, but with way, way more Black people”.

This year marked Noah’s final turn as Grammys host. He first took on the role while fronting The Daily Show and continued after leaving the programme in 2022. He also served as an executive producer for the ceremony.