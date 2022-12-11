Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on December 11, and the actress has a special message for her husband.

Anushka posted seven random yet "beautiful" photographs on her Instagram account and explained why they are significant.

The first image is a retouched version of Anushka and Virat from the Pari poster. The second is a meme that says, "When a west Delhi guy lands a south Delhi girl." The third picture is of Virat resting on a hospital bed a day after Anushka's "long and painful labour."

The fourth image is of a coffee mug with their picture printed on it. The fifth image is a random photo of Virat posing for the camera in a yellow T-shirt.

The sixth image is from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's photo shoot, while the last image is from their recent holiday in Uttarakhand, where we can see mountains and a clear stream of water flowing in the backdrop.

Sharing the post, Anushka Sharma wrote, "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! Pic 1 - me knowing you've always got my back. Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts (both getting incredibly lucky). Pic 3 - You resting on a hospital bed a day after my long and painful labour. Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things. Pic 5- some random fellow. Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur (your) unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER.

Virat Kohli wrote, "My love," followed by heart and infinity sign emojis, shortly after Anushka uploaded the photo.

Virat Kohli also posted a sweet photo of the pair posing for the camera beneath the stars on his Instagram account. He shared the post and said, "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart." Anushka was quick to comment, "Thank god you didn't go for a 'payback' post."