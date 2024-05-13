Vishnu Manchu's upcoming big-budget film, 'Kannappa', is currently progressing at a brisk pace. The film's teaser will be launched in a grand manner on May 20 at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. 'Kannappa' is a fantasy drama directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, which has cameos by top stars from different film industries in India.

On May 13, Vishnu Manchu shared the news about 'Kannappa' teaser being launched at the Cannes Film Festival. He wrote, "Can’t wait to show you all The World Of #Kannappa on the 20th May. Launching it in 'Cannes Film Festival' (sic)."

'Kannappa' is a period film helmed by Mukesh Singh. The film's story is jointly written by Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, Burra Sai Madhav and Thota Prasad. Earlier, Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, was roped in to play the female lead. However, due to continuous delays and date clashes, she had opted out of the project.

The star-studded cast of the film includes Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, along with other luminaries such as Prabhas, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Prabhu Deva, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Kaushal Manda, and more.

Produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, the film will have music composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devasi.