Vivek Agnihotri appeals to Mamata Banerjee for smooth release of 'The Bengal Files'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure the smooth release of his upcoming film The Bengal Files, alleging that Trinamool Congress workers were threatening theatre owners against screening it.

In a video message posted on X, Agnihotri urged Banerjee “with folded hands” not to suppress what he described as an important part of history. “You have taken an oath on the Indian Constitution to protect the rights of every citizen, including free speech. It is your responsibility to ensure the film does not face any disruption. Please consider the fact that the CBFC has cleared this film,” he said.

The film, the third in Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022), revisits the communal riots of August 1946 in Kolkata, known as Direct Action Day. It features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Saswata Chatterjee and Darshan Kumarr, and is scheduled for release on Friday.

Agnihotri argued that the new generation should be made aware of Bengal’s history, drawing parallels with how Japanese children are taught about Hiroshima and Nagasaki. “A true Bengali will not ban the movie. This film cannot be banned in Bengal,” he said, while recalling Bengal’s role in India’s cultural and political awakening.

The director also alleged that the trailer launch of the film was physically stopped at a city hotel on August 17, calling it an attack on freedom of expression. He further questioned why films worldwide can depict persecution of Muslims, Christians, and Dalits, but Hindu genocide should be “kept under wraps.”