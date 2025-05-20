In what could be a major cross-industry collaboration, acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Vivek Athreya is reportedly in talks to direct none other than Superstar Rajinikanth. Although an official announcement is still awaited, strong buzz on social media and industry circles suggests that Athreya’s next directorial venture could feature the Tamil cinema icon in the lead.

If the project materializes, it will be backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the reputed production house known for bankrolling high-profile bilingual projects. Their recent venture Good Bad Ugly, starring Tamil star Ajith Kumar, was a commercial success and solidified their reputation as a pan-Indian production banner.

Vivek Athreya, often hailed as one of Telugu cinema’s most inventive storytellers, first gained prominence with the cult black comedy Brochevarevarura. He followed it up with the heartwarming romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki, starring Nani and Nazriya Nazim. His latest film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, an action-packed commercial entertainer featuring Nani, SJ Suryah, and Priyanka Mohan, received positive reviews and reportedly grossed close to ₹100 crore at the box office, further cementing his credibility in the mainstream space.

According to industry insiders, initial discussions between Athreya and Rajinikanth have already taken place. While the project is still in its nascent stages, the very prospect of such a collaboration has generated significant excitement among fans across both Telugu and Tamil film industries.

This development comes amid a growing trend of filmmakers bridging the linguistic and cultural divide between the Telugu and Tamil industries. Director KV Anudeep’s Prince with Sivakarthikeyan and Venky Atluri’s Vaathi with Dhanush are recent examples of such collaborations, and Athreya joining hands with Rajinikanth would mark a high point in this creative convergence.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently immersed in two major projects. He recently wrapped up Coolie, a much-anticipated gangster drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which is scheduled for release on August 14. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Reba Monica John. Adding to the hype are a special number featuring Pooja Hegde and a cameo appearance by Bollywood star Aamir Khan.

Following Coolie, Rajinikanth has begun shooting for Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster, under the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar. The shoot is currently underway in Kozhikode, Kerala.

With back-to-back big-ticket films on his plate and the possibility of collaborating with one of Telugu cinema's most exciting young voices, Rajinikanth continues to redefine the boundaries of Indian cinema. Fans can only wait with bated breath for an official confirmation on what could be one of the most talked-about collaborations in recent years.