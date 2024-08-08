Vivek Athreya’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has sparked curiosity among fans. Known for his work primarily in rom-coms, the director appears to have ventured into a different genre with this Nani-starrer. While the team has kept the film’s story under wraps, SJ Suryah recently disclosed some details in an interview with Great Andhra.

Suryah, when asked about the film, surprisingly shared specifics about Nani’s character, explaining that the unique aspect of the story is what drew him to the project. He believes that revealing this plot point will pique the audience’s interest, as it stands apart from typical Indian action films.

He said, “When Nani’s character was a child, he had anger issues. His mother is worried about his future. How can she control someone like him? He'll want to show it more if she asks him to keep his temper in check as a child. She suggests that instead of showing his anger on any day of the week, he should show it only on one day. He grows up keeping that in mind, choosing Saturday for a particular reason.”

Suryah also noted that the film aims to depict a “natural” story of an ordinary man with something extraordinary inside him, humorously adding that he hasn’t yet gotten the director’s permission to share this, so he hopes it’s okay.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is Vivek’s fourth film, following the rom-coms Mental Madhilo and Ante Sundaraniki, and the crime comedy Brochevarevarura. This action thriller features Nani, Suryah, and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles and is set for a theatrical release on August 29. This marks Nani’s second collaboration with Vivek after Ante Sundaraniki, which also starred Nazriya Nazim.