Voice of modern Hindi literature Vinod Kumar Shukla dies at 89

Eminent Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla died on Tuesday, December 23, at the age of 89, marking the end of a literary career that reshaped modern Hindi prose through restraint, empathy and clarity.

Shukla passed away at 4:58 pm at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur, where he had been admitted on December 2 following breathing complications. His death has been widely mourned across literary circles and beyond.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the writer, recalling his lasting contribution to Hindi literature. In a message posted on X, Modi said Shukla would always be remembered for enriching the literary world with his work and extended condolences to his family and admirers. The Prime Minister had spoken to Shukla and his family about his health during a visit to Chhattisgarh on November 1.

Known for a calm, humane and deceptively simple style, Shukla’s writing explored everyday lives with emotional depth and philosophical quietude. His major works include Naukar Ki Kameez, Khilega To Dekhenge, Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi and Ek Chuppi Jagah, books that helped redefine contemporary Hindi writing without relying on ornamentation or excess.

Shukla was awarded the 59th Jnanpith Award for his lifetime contribution to Hindi literature, becoming the first writer from Chhattisgarh to receive the honour. The recognition cemented his position as one of the most distinctive literary voices of his generation.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.