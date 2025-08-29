‘Wanted to play here for a long time’: Linkin Park to make historic India debut

Mike Shinoda's words say it all. After years of anticipation, Linkin Park is finally making their way to India, headlining Lollapalooza Mumbai 2026 on January 24-25 in what marks a historic moment for rock music fans across the country.

"India has been somewhere we've wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can't wait to finally bring our live show to them," Shinoda revealed as the festival dropped its massive lineup.

The Grammy-winning band's arrival fulfills what may be the most requested act in Indian live music history. With over 100 million records sold worldwide and generation-defining tracks like "In the End," "Numb," and "Crawling," Linkin Park represents the holy grail of rock bookings for Indian promoters.

Two decades into their career, the band shows no signs of slowing down. Recent releases including "Lost," "Friendly Fire," and their chart-topping album "From Zero" prove they remain at the peak of their creative powers, making their Indian debut all the more significant.

Joining Linkin Park are fellow first-time India visitors Playboi Carti, who brings his full Opium collective including Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. The Atlanta rapper arrives fresh off his "Music" album success, with all 30 tracks storming the Billboard Hot 100.

The international firepower continues with Japanese sensation Fuji Kaze, R&B star Kehlani, British punk phenomenon YUNGBLUD, and 25-year-old EDM prodigy Knock2 representing the future of bass music.

Indian artists claim major real estate on the bill. Metal ambassadors Bloodywood return with their globally acclaimed folk-metal fusion, while Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family deliver Hindi rock poetry. Electronic pioneer Karsh Kale brings his classical-contemporary mashups, and the duo behind viral hit "Doobey," OAFF-Savera, round out the homegrown highlights.

Rising talent floods the undercard with MXRCI flying the flag for Indian hip-hop, Brazilian baile funk innovator MU540, Manchester alt-rockers Hot Milk, and breakthrough acts Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, and Zokova positioning the festival as a launchpad for India's indie future.

For Linkin Park fans who've waited decades for this moment, Shinoda's promise carries extra weight. Their passionate Indian fanbase finally gets what they've been demanding - and if the band's recent form is any indication, it'll be worth the wait.